Xi urges Turkmenistan to expand cooperation on natural gas

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on his Turkmenistan counterpart Serdar Berdymukhamedov to ramp up cooperation on energy, especially natural gas, Chinese state television reported on Friday.

Xi made his intentions clear in Beijing during President Serdar Berdymukhamedov’s two-day visit to China. This bodes for a potential deepening of already intensive Chinese-Turkmenistan cooperation in the extraction of natural gas. Where this resource is concerned, Turkmenistan is China’s single largest supplier of piped natural gas.

Xi also told Berdymukhamedov that China was in favour of having more Chinese firms invest in Turkmenistan.

China tapping into Central Asia

One Belt, the terrestrial strand of the One Belt – One Road Chinese megaproject of trans-Asian intercontinental supply and delivery connections, is also designed to tap into the resources of Central Asian countries. Turkmenistan, with its 265,000,000 million cubic feet (MMcf) of natural gas, a value given by worldometers.info, is one of the Central Asian countries that the One Belt overland routes would cut through.

But China has also bent on making inroads into Afghanistan whose untapped crude oil resources are pegged at over USD 1 trillion. The Amu Darya River basin, forming part of Afghanistan’s northern border with Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, holds an estimated 87 million barrels of crude oil, according to a 2012 study.

Under a deal signed by the Taliban and Chinese private company Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co (CAPEIC) on Thursday, the Chinese company will extract from 1,000 to 23,000 tons a day of Afghan crude oil from the Amu Darya River basin.

But the Chinese’s appetite is not limited to oil alone. Another Chinese state-owned company is reported to also be in talks with the Taliban-led administration, this time over the operation of a copper mine in eastern Logar province. Another exploitation deal was signed in that regard under the previous government.

Turkmenistan’s neutrality and jostling

China is a crucial trade partner to Turkmenistan. Some analysts go as far as to say that Turkmenistan would long ago have gone utterly broke, had it not been for China and its purchasing power. Despite all of that, China only got third billing in President Berdymukhamedov’s rundown of countries in his scale of importance. The ranking was outlined on December 9 during a presidential press conference ahead of the 27th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s declaration of neutrality, which was marked on December 12. The point of this verbal ranking – to specify Turkmenistan’s geopolitical positioning.

Topping Berdymukhamedov’s list was Russia, and the official did not shy away from stressing the importance of a strategic partnership it enjoys with Moscow.

“During my official visit to [Russia] in June, we managed to reach agreements on a significant intensification of our partnership in all areas of bilateral cooperation, including security, energy, transport, agriculture, trade, finance and banking, education, culture and medicine,” Berdymukhamedov said.

The U.S., meanwhile, came second.

“In conformity with our neutral status, our state maintains equitable relations with the United States,” the president said, adding that it was important to further cultivate mutually beneficial engagement on security, trade, culture, education, healthcare, and sports.

In the end, it’s more about building three new golf courses in Turkmenistan’s Awaza white elephant resort and carrying out similar commercial projects. Regarding clubs and tees, it is Florida-based Nicklaus Design which expressed its interest in building those three courses and ultimately exporting golf to Turkmenistan.

Attempts were also made at selling natural gas to Turkey. But the trilateral Azerbaijan-Turkey-Turkmenistan heads of state summit held on December 14 in the Caspian resort town of Awaza to discuss purchasing Turkmen gas came and went without any major utterance of commitment from Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On December 17, Erdogan said, without providing specifics, that the idea of getting Turkmen gas to Turkey was discussed in Awaza, but that the mechanics need to be studied further.