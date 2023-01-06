LIVE: Day 317 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

You are here
Despite the war continuing and Russia relentlessly shelling civilian infrastructure, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he saw no need for mass mobilisation in Ukraine.

CET 07:58

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 5 January 2023

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 5, 2023

CET 07:53

NEW: #Putin’s announcement that Russian forces will conduct a 36-hour ceasefire in observance of Russian Orthodox Christmas is likely an information operation intended to damage #Ukraine’s reputation. https://t.co/v9UjOap837 pic.twitter.com/MgBPo2FRQh

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) January 6, 2023

CET 07:15

There is no need for mass #mobilization in #Ukraine, stated Defense Minister @oleksiireznikov:

“We do not have such a great need for people as in #Russia.
We have a need for weapons, technique and equipment”. pic.twitter.com/e3TLka9foZ

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 6, 2023


