McCarthy defeated in ninth round of voting for U.S. Speaker of the House

Kevin McCarthy lost the ninth round of voting for U.S. House Speaker on Thursday, after offering to reduce the influence the speaker would have, in a failed bid to persuade hardline Republican colleagues to back his candidacy.

McCarthy has fallen short in ninth roll-call votes over three days, paralysing the 435-seat House of Representatives elected in November to a two-year term.

McCarthy scrambles

A day after the group rejected a plea by former President Donald Trump to support McCarthy, the California Republican lawmaker offered to weaken the role, a change that political allies cautioned would make doing the job even harder.

McCarthy also failed to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as speaker in six prior votes on Tuesday and Wednesday – the first time in a century that the House had failed to pick a speaker on the first ballot.

The ninth vote tied the 1923 record and a 10th would be the most since 1859.