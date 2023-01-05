Biden admin to allow 30,000 migrants per month from four countries into U.S.

The United States will allow up to 30,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the country by air each month, US President Joe Biden said.

Simultaneously the United States will use restrictions to rapidly expel migrants – from the aforementioned countries – caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, Biden said Thursday in his first major speech on border security.

The two-pronged approach is designed to blunt criticism from Republicans who have attacked Biden as record numbers of migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border, and Democrats and immigration advocates who say ‘Title 42’ restrictions adopted under former President Donald Trump block migrants from exercising their right to apply for asylum and expose them to danger.

“This new process is orderly, it’s safe and it’s humane,” Biden said in a speech at the White House. He said his message to those would-be migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua or Haiti without a U.S. sponsor is: “Do not just show up at the border.”

In November, U.S. border officials encountered 82,000 migrants from those countries who were attempting to enter without permission at the border with Mexico, according to U.S. government data.

The plan is part of a broader effort to deter record numbers of border crossers and address the political and humanitarian challenge of mass migration that has dogged the president since taking office in 2021, as well as his predecessors from both parties. Republicans have rejected Biden proposals for immigration reform or new funding in Congress.

“These actions alone are not going to fix our entire immigration system,” Biden said, but they could “help a good deal.”

The U.S. government can use existing resources to deport migrants and process asylum seekers, but U.S. officials say the system will be slowed until Congress approves funds for more resources.

“We don’t have enough immigration judges to adjudicate the claims,” Biden said.

Many political commentators have questioned the logic of Biden’s two pronged approach. While he attempts to disencourage illegal crossing of the U.S.-Mexico border, he also incentivises a different way of getting to the country which does not solve the issue at all.