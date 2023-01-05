Estonia intends to transfer frozen Russian assets to Kyiv

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice are in the midst of working out a legal mechanism to transfer frozen Russian assets in Estonia to Ukraine. They plan to put forward a draft proposal to the government next month.

Estonian politicians and other western nations have discussed using the assets of Russian oligarchs and the central bank, frozen under western sanctions, to rebuild Ukraine which is estimated to cost EUR 350 billion. Thus far an agreement has not yet been reached.

Legal experts have said that, under common law, it is difficult to seize assets from a state in a foreign court. Although, it has been suggested that Russia’s repeated violation of international law may make it easier to find a solution.

“This will set a precedent in international law. The same applies to the creation of an extraordinary tribunal to hold the Russian Federation accountable for crimes of aggression. This is certainly a step that will significantly weaken Russia, deter the aggressor, and therefore there is a political justification for it,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu.

One possibility for legal justification for the transfer is the general principle under international law that stipulates the actor causing the damage must pay reparations.

“I think that, on the basis of this principle, it is legally possible and politically imperative to do so,” the foreign minister said.

According to Estonian state media (ERR) the first proposal will be made to the government in February.

“There is no doubt that this will also require a clearer legislative framework, but then it must be done without delay,” Reinsalu said.

Both money and physical assets such as real estate should be considered under the framework, he said.

Reinsalu also stated that the impact of this measure, if Estonia works alone, would not be significant but the European Commission is also working to find a pan-European solution.

ERR reported in November that there are tens of millions of euros worth of frozen Russian assets in the country. Over 90 percent are connected to two Russian oligarchs – Andrei Melnichenko and Vyacheslav Kantor.