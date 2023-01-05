Eastern Express 04.01

The end of 2022 did not bring with it conclusive military developments on the Russian-Ukrainian war front. Both sides are in a state of regrouping and mobilisation of their respective forces. Most commentators now agree that both the aggressors and the defenders are preparing for a winter offensive rather than a winter operational pause. Will the Russians make another attempt at capturing Kyiv? Or will the Ukrainians push the Russians out of their territory pre-empting this move? Eastern Express has prepared a report on the war prospects for 2023 and invited Jacek Raubo, PhD, an analyst at Defence24.pl, to shed more light on the issue.