Interest-rate hike cycle not over says central bank head

Quoting official inflation figures for December, Glapiński said they were lower than expected.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

The Polish central bank’s interest-rate hike cycle is not over yet, the bank’s head, Adam Glapiński, said on Thursday.

Glapiński told a press conference that the bank was waiting for January/February inflation figures before deciding about interest rates.

In a recent hike cycle, the National Bank of Poland’s Monetary Policy Council raised interest rates 11 times but suspended rate increases after a 25-basis-point hike in September, leaving the reference rate in deep negative territory, at 6.75 percent.

Glapiński added that it was hard to predict the inflation situation during the first two months of the year, but added that most forecasts have predicted a rise. Glapiński said he hoped the rise would not be up to 20 percent.

Quoting official inflation figures for December, Glapiński said they were lower than expected.

Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS) on Thursday said consumer prices in December were 16.6 percent higher year on year, and 0.2 percent up month on month. Earlier predictions set the figures at respectively 17.3 percent and 0.8 percent.