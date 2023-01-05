Ukraine rejects Putin’s Orthodox Christmas ceasefire

Ukraine rejected an offer from Russian leader Vladimir Putin for a 36-hour ceasefire over the Orthodox Christmas period, saying there would be no truce until Russia withdraws its invading forces from occupied land.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak tweeted that Russia “must leave the occupied territories – only then will it have a ‘temporary truce’. Keep hypocrisy to yourself.”

He said that, unlike Russia, Ukraine was not attacking foreign territory or killing civilians, only destroying the “members of the occupation army on its territory”.

First. Ukraine doesn't attack foreign territory & doesn't kill civilians. As RF does. Ukraine destroys only members of the occupation army on its territory…

Second. RF must leave the occupied territories – only then will it have a "temporary truce". Keep hypocrisy to yourself.

— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) January 5, 2023

Russian ceasefire order

Russian strongman Vladimir Putin ordered a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine on Thursday, over the Orthodox Christmas celebrations, the first major truce proposition of the over 10-month-long war that has killed tens of thousands and devastated many Ukrainian cities.

Putin ordered the ceasefire to begin on January 6, the Kremlin said. Many Orthodox Christians, including those living in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas on January 6-7.

Earlier on Thursday Patriarch Kirill of Moscow called for both sides of the war in Ukraine to observe a Christmas truce.

Podolyak rejected Patriarch Kirill’s call for a truce as “a cynical trap and an element of propaganda”. He described the Russian Orthodox Church, which has endorsed the invasion, as a “war propagandist” that had incited the “mass murder” of Ukrainians and the militarisation of Russia.

“Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact of the parties in Ukraine from 12:00 (local time) on January 6, 2023, to 24:00 (local time) on January 7, 2023,” Putin announced in the order to the military.

‼️Putin instructed Shoygu to introduce a ceasefire along the entire frontline in Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7. pic.twitter.com/VkNLqw9fXf

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 5, 2023

“Proceeding from the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of hostilities, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and allow them to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on Christmas Day,” Putin said.