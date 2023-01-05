Ukraine asks West for tanks as it tries to push back Russian occupiers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the West to provide military aid, including heavy equipment such as tanks, to boost firepower. Meanwhile, Ukrainian and Russian troops are battling in eastern regions of the country with Kyiv trying to push back occupying forces.

In his evening video address on Wednesday, Zelenskyy urged Western allies to provide his army with tanks and heavy weapons to combat the Russian forces.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday his government would send over light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to help Ukraine’s war effort.

Zelenskyy thanked Macron yet said that “there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks.”

Moreover, U.S. President Joe Biden stated that the United States is considering sending lighter Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine, which have been used by the U.S. Army to carry troops since the mid-1980s.

War rages on

The Ukrainian military reported the Russians were focused on an offensive in the Bakhmut sector of the Donetsk region, but their attacks near Avdiivka and Kupiansk were unsuccessful.

Furthermore, the governor of the Luhansk region reported that Ukrainian troops were recapturing areas “step-by-step” but cautioned this is not happening at a fast pace.

The Luhansk governor, Serhiy Haidai, said he expected fighting to intensify across the eastern front as temperatures drop further and the ground freezes. “Then the opportunity to use heavy equipment will open up,” he said.

Geopolitics of eastern Ukraine

Luhansk and Donetsk make up the Donbas region, Ukraine’s industrial heartland, parts of which were seized by Russian-backed proxies in 2014.

Bakhmut, which is now largely in ruins after months of battering by Russian artillery, is of importance because the Russian leadership wants their publicity success to hold up after a series of setbacks in the war.

The city is located on a supply line between Donetsk and Luhansk. Gaining control of Bakhmut, with a pre-war population of 70,000-80,000 that has shrunk now close to 10,000, could give Russia a stepping stone to advance on two bigger cities – Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Talks on peace

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Russian strongman Vladimir Putin in a phone call and told him that peace efforts in the war should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a “vision for a fair solution”, reported the Turkish presidency.

Yet according to the Kremlin, Putin told Erdogan that Kyiv would have to accept the loss of territories claimed by Russia.

Erdogan and Putin have spoken repeatedly since the Russian invasion, but the prospects of a serious dialogue for ending the war presently appear far-fetched as Ukraine rightfully refuses to give away any part of its territory to Russia.