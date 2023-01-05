Ministry estimates unemployment to edge up to 5.2 pct in December.

Poland’s unemployment rate stood at 5.2 percent in December, 0.1 percentage point more than in November, according to an estimate by the labour ministry.

Economists polled by PAP also saw the jobless rate in December at 5.2 percent.

The number of registered unemployed increased to 813,200 at end-December against 800,000 at end-November, the Ministry of Family and Social Policy said.

In December, employers submitted 67,100 job offers, down from 77,200 in November, according to the ministry.

The latest official estimate from the Central Statistical Office is available for November and shows an unemployment rate of 5.1 percent.

Marlena Malag, minister of family and social policy, said that the unemployment estimates confirm that the situation on the Polish labour market is stable.

“Never before has the unemployment rate been lower than 5.2 percent in December,” she added.