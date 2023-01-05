UK commuters struggle as rail strikes carry on

British commuters are bracing for more railway disruption after the UK’s National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), stated that strike action will continue after the government blocked union members from negotiating with employers.

Around 40,000 workers from 14 British train operators waged a strike on Wednesday demanding better pay and conditions, bringing most rail services across the country to a halt.

However, a statement released by the union said that some companies have reached agreements with workers, including on wage increases, to ensure the operation of some trains.

Euston Station in central London, one of the busiest intercity train hubs in the UK, saw a small but steady passenger flow on Wednesday, though it was far less crowded than would be expected during a normal post-holiday rush hour.

The union said that it had failed to negotiate with employers over the recent festive period and that the strikes would continue this week as disputes over pay, job security and working conditions remain unresolved.

“Obviously, inflation has gone through the roof. People are struggling to keep their heads above water. They deserve a pay raise. They have worked all through the pandemic for three years to keep the railway running. So, the fight will continue,” Kathy Mazur, an RMT representative, said.

The Guardian newspaper reported that the recent strikes, which have affected various industries including transport, healthcare and the postal services sector, are being driven by growing social tensions as high inflation and the soaring cost of living piles more pressure on the population.

According to official figures, the UK’s annual inflation rate dipped to 10.7 percent in November from 11.1 percent in October, but still sits at an alarmingly high level unseen for decades.

The UK rail sector has seen several rounds of strike action since June last year, severely disrupting public travel, with no major breakthroughs being achieved.