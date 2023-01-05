Poland to suffer double-digit inflation till end-September

Inflation in Poland, which hit 16.6 percent in December, will remain at the double-digit level for the first three quarters of 2023, an economic think-tank has forecast.

Prices of consumer goods and services increased by 16.6 percent year on year in December, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Thursday. The reading is lower than economists expected and marks the second consecutive month in which inflation fell from October’s record-high level of 17.9 percent.

In a forecast on Thursday, the Polish Economic Institute (PIE), a government-affiliated think-tank, said that inflation will peak in February, but the first signs of a slowdown in the growth of prices are already visible.

PIE said inflation will ease significantly only in the second half of the year, adding that “inflation will remain in the double-digit area for the first three quarters of 2023.”

Quoting GUS data, PIE said that a decreasing number of companies are planning to raise prices, which is also seen across the region and in the EU.

However, H1 2023 will see a steep rise in electricity bills and prices of food, while energy-intensive firms will try to pass on their increased costs to consumers.