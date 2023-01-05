Physical violence mars Harry-William relationship: report

“He knocked me to the floor” in a 2019 argument over Meghan, Prince Harry claims in his forthcoming book referring to his older brother and heir to the throne Prince William, as reported by the Guardian on Wednesday.

Meghan has been seen by the British royal family as an anathema and it seems she has become a bone of contention between the heir to the throne Prince William and his brother Prince Harry who so happens to also be her husband.

This picture emerges from a copy of Harry’s upcoming memoir “Spare” acquired by the Guardian. While the book is due to be published on January 10, Harry is set to appear in two television interviews to promote it. The Guardian report, however, reveals actual passages.

“He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” Harry writes, according to the Guardian. “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

According to what the Guardian relates as seen in Harry’s writing, William tried taunting his younger brother into fighting back but the latter would not succumb to the provocation. Reportedly, William later returned to the scene, “looking regretful, and apologised,” Harry writes, according to the Guardian.

The palace provided no comment.

Following their mother Diana’s death in a Paris car crash in 1997, William and Harry, the sons of King Charles, created an impression of very close brotherly ties. The recent years, however, brought about fallout in their relationship. The two past years in particular, which is when Harry and Meghan parted ways with their royal duties and moved to California, saw them deliver stinging criticism of the British monarchy and accusations of racism, which the family in Buckingham palace rejected.

Prince Harry claims physical attack by brother in new book | First Thing https://t.co/oI2jFhDT23

— The Guardian (@guardian) January 5, 2023

Meghan at the centre

The quarrel between Harry and William seems to have come as forerun to the former and his wife’s self-imposed separation from the royal family. According to the Guardian, the family’s displeasure with Meghan was at the heart of the dispute that broke out between the royal brothers.

Harry said William had called Meghan “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive,” which he said had resembled “the press narrative” about Meghan.

Harry has many a time spoken publicly about both him and his wife being mistreated by the palace and its staff. The royal child accused palace insiders of feeding the press negative stories.

The origin of the book title “Spare” comes from an oft-cited quote in British aristocratic circles about the need for an heir, and a spare. According to the Guardian, Harry attributes it to his father, King Charles who allegedly said on the day he was born to his mother, Princess Diana: “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare – my work is done.”

Readers will also find “intensely private scenes and conversations” in the book, according to the Guardian, for instance, Harry describing his memories and love of his late mother, who was killed in a 1997 car crash, and grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who died last year at age 96.

Married in 2018, Harry and Meghan soon grew distant from the rest of the royal family, announcing in 2020 they would “step back” from royal duties, moving to California later that year.