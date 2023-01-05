Rzeszów scientists develop phone battery that charges in eight minutes and lasts 68 YEARS!

Produced by The Batteries, the new technology has already been dubbed “a game changer” by the industry press, with the firm hoping to begin large-scale production once work on their “pilot factory” is finished.

Potentially lasting 68 years, a Rzeszów-based firm is looking to transform the global market with their latest thin-film battery.

Charging from 0 percent to 100 percent in just eight minutes, the battery was developed by Polish scientists seeking an alternative to the more traditional lithium-ion batteries that have dominated the market for the last 25-years.

Though known for their high capacity, the size and weight of these has made them increasingly impractical when it comes to the expectations of modern technology.

Guided by the need to create something small and fast charging yet also capable of storing large amounts of energy, The Batteries have now developed and patented a tiny battery that uses vacuum evaporation processes enhanced by high density plasma.

This has already been declared revolutionary. With the planet previously largely reliant on lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries, for years these have been made from material that made use of several different additional substances so as to bind and hold the main material in place.

Whilst effective, this has tended to dramatically reduce the energy density of the battery.

The new Polish technology, on the other hand, eliminates the need for additional chemical compounds, and it’s because of this that the energy density of the battery has been all but doubled to 1,200 Wh/l.

Using tech terms, because the electrolytes are solid, the batteries that have been developed have a far higher life expectancy. Saliently, because they are less reactive than liquid or gel, they also come guaranteed not to explode, burn or suffer from manufacturing defects.

Moreover, they have a far higher number of charging cycles – anything from between 10,000 to 25,000. This compares to the 2,000-time charging cycle of a standard lithium-ion battery.

In layman’s terms, if a device was charged once a day using this pioneering battery, its lifespan would reach around 68-years – and possibly a little more.

The benefits, though, do not end there. With the working capacity of lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries limited to temperatures ranging from 0-60⁰C, thin-film batteries are able to work in lows of -40⁰C and highs of 170⁰C.

Further, the firm’s very set-up has proved conducive to the rapid development of this new technology. “Since we are pioneering this approach, we had to design our own equipment from scratch,” they say. “The Batteries has created a synergy between in-house R&D and re-engineered manufacturing process.”

When completed they will have a capacity of over 1MW per annum, meaning that tens of thousands of such batteries could be produced each year.