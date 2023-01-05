Poland’s CPI hits 16.6 pct y/y in December – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 16.6 percent year on year and by 0.2 percent month on month in December 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Thursday.

Economists polled by PAP Business estimated that December’s CPI would reach 17.3 percent year on year and 0.8 percent month on month.

In November 2022, the prices of consumer goods and services increased by 17.5 percent year on year and by 0.7 percent month on month.