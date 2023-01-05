Benedict XVI laid to rest as Francis likens him to Jesus

In a homily he delivered at the funeral of Benedict XVI on Thursday in St. Peter’s Square, the Vatican, Pope Francis likened his predecessor to Jesus before tens of thousands of mourners.

As the tolling of bells resounded over St. Peter’s Square, 12 pallbearers carried the wooden coffin holding Benedict’s remains out of St. Peter’s Basilica to place it on the ground before Christendom’s largest temple.

In a sign of respect for Benedict, applause broke out through the thick mist that sat on the square. Seen by Roman Catholic conservatives as a hero and by many others as an outstanding theologian, Benedict XVI shocked the world by resigning nearly a decade ago.

At his request, Benedict will be buried later on Thursday in the underground Vatican crypts in the niche where first Pope John XXIII and then John Paul II were interred before their remains were transferred to more prominent places in the basilica above.

More to come…