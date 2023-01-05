Prague Spring started 55 years ago in Czechoslovakia

On this day back in 1968, Alexander Dubček, a Slovak who favoured liberal changes, succeeded Antonin Novotny, the Stalinist leader of Czechoslovakia, as the country’s first secretary, beginning the so-called Prague Spring.

Dubček enacted a number of extensive political and economic changes during the first few months of his administration, including the increased freedom of expression and the rehabilitation of political dissidents.

His effort to establish a so-called “communism with a human face” was celebrated countrywide with the brief period of freedom being known as the “Prague Spring”.

Alexander Dubček came to power in Czechoslovakia #OTD in 1968.

His rise effectively began the “Prague Spring” which was a period of political liberalization and mass protest in the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic. The reforms were suppressed by the Soviet Union on August 21st. pic.twitter.com/6raDiXYRD2

— Kolt Boddy (@KoltforKy) January 5, 2023

However, the Soviet Union responded militarily to Dubček’s reforms on August 20, 1968, by sending some 600,000 Warsaw Pact troops to invade Czechoslovakia. Prague was adamant it would not submit, but the fragmented student uprising could not stand a chance against Soviet forces.

Already on the first day of the occupation, 48 people were killed. In total, by the end of 1968, the invasion had claimed 108 victims.

Dubček’s reforms were revoked, and the fiercely pro-Soviet Gustáv Husák took over as the country’s leader, reinstating an authoritarian Communist regime back again.

Years later, as communist regimes fell in Eastern Europe in 1989, Prague once more became the site of protests for democratic changes. Husák’s administration ultimately gave in to calls for a multiparty Parliament in December 1989.

Husák resigned, and Dubček came back to politics after 20 years to become a head of the new Parliament, which then chose playwright Václav Havel to be the president.