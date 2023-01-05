Over 800 Russian soldiers killed in past day, Ukraine military reports

Ukraine’s military estimated on Thursday that over 800 Russian soldiers were killed in the past day, mostly in fighting in the eastern Donetsk region, as the aggressors have focused on an offensive in the Bakhmut sector.

Giving its regular morning roundup of the fighting, Ukraine’s military said Russian forces were focused on an offensive in the Bakhmut sector and its attacks in the Avdiivka and Kupiansk sectors were unsuccessful.

The SOF Azov regiment shared a video of fighting at Bakhmut

Donetsk's Bakhmut remains the hottest spot of the war for months.

📹via https://t.co/wsjd1MkZ1j pic.twitter.com/PsSAKOwvUl

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 5, 2023

It said more than 800 Russian soldiers, one aircraft, a helicopter and three tanks were destroyed over the past day.

It also reported an unspecified number of civilian casualties as a result of Russian air, missile and rocket attacks on the largely ruined, Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut and two other cities in the Donetsk region – Kostiantynivka and Kurakhove.

A senior U.S. administration official on Wednesday gave a sobering assessment of fighting in the Donetsk region, especially around Bakhmut.

“The fighting is still quite hot… what we are seeing in Bakhmut we should expect to see elsewhere along the front that there will be continued fighting in the coming months,” the official said.

📽️Ukrainian forces targeting a Russian reconnaissance group near Klishchiivka south of #Bakhmut.#UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/4uxbUW3q3x

— MilitaryLand.net (@Militarylandnet) January 1, 2023

In his evening video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops outside Bakhmut were inflicting numerous losses on their adversaries and Russia was building up its forces in the region.

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar, citing his ministry’s main intelligence directorate, wrote on the Telegram app that significant losses for Russia meant it would likely have to announce another partial mobilisation in the first quarter of the year.