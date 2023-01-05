Afghanistan: 8 dead in Afghan raids on IS hideouts, Taliban says

The tally of a Wednesday raid on the Islamic State’s hideouts in Afghanistan is eight killed and seven arrested, according to what a Taliban spokesperson said on Thursday.

“These members played a main role in the attack on the hotel frequented by Chinese and paved the way for foreign Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP) members to come to Afghanistan,” the spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, tweeted describing Wednesday’s raids.

“Lots of weapons and explosives have fallen into the hands of the security forces,” he added.

Tweeting about the Chinese, Mujahid was referring to an Islamic State attack on one of Kabul’s hotels in December. As the facility was favoured by the Chinese, five Chinese nationals were killed.

On January 1, at least 10 people were killed and eight wounded in a blast near the military airport of Kabul.

The group also claimed responsibility for a bombing that killed two Russian diplomats in September 2022.

The Islamic State–Khorasan Province (ISKP) is an affiliate of the Islamic State militant conglomerate active in South Asia, Central Asia and partially in North Africa. ISKP has been active in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Tajikistan, where they claimed attacks. The ISKP and Taliban consider sworn foes.