Spectators of a Wednesday Premier League match between West Ham United and Leeds could witness an emotional moment as the latter’s team members put on special shirts to honour their Polish teammate Mateusz Klich on the last game before his transfer to the U.S. side D.C. United.

For Leeds star Mateusz Klich it’s time to move on. But such things are not done without an emotional unload, especially when the bond uniting the goer with his teammates proves especially strong.

Klich, in tears, was given an honour guard by his teammates following the 2:2 draw with West Ham United. His colleagues and American manager Jesse Marsch wore t-shirts with a photo of the midfielder puffing at a cigar following Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League in 2020.

After what seemed a final goodbye, 32-year-old Klich will transfer to Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United in the MLS.

His apparently positive and memorable experience with Leeds began in 2017 when he signed with the team closing on a USD 1.8 million move from FC Twente in Holland. His tally of consecutive matches amounted to 92 under former manager Marcelo Bielsa in the Championship. Moreover, he has appeared in all but eight of Leeds’ 76 matches in England’s top flight between now and 2020.

The Polish midfielder has said his goodbye to the Leeds’ fans on Twitter.

