LIVE: Day 316 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war in Ukraine continues. Western allies moved toward

supplying armoured battle vehicles to the Ukrainian army but not the

heavier tanks it has requested to fight Russia, while Washington

predicted intense combat would continue for months on the

eastern frontline.

07:08 CET



First confirmed destroyed Russian T-90S Bhishma tank meant for export to India

Instead of India, Russia send the tank to Ukraine.

📹https://t.co/OHzfaS3GDR pic.twitter.com/B1aDBSreYl

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 5, 2023