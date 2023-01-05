LIVE: Day 316 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

You are here
The war in Ukraine continues. Western allies moved toward
supplying armoured battle vehicles to the Ukrainian army but not the
heavier tanks it has requested to fight Russia, while Washington
predicted intense combat would continue for months on the
eastern frontline.

07:08 CET

First confirmed destroyed Russian T-90S Bhishma tank meant for export to India

Instead of India, Russia send the tank to Ukraine.
📹https://t.co/OHzfaS3GDR pic.twitter.com/B1aDBSreYl

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 5, 2023


