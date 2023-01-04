U.S. House keeps repeatedly rejecting McCarthy

The U.S. House of Representatives, mired in a chaotic leadership battle, again rejected Republican Kevin McCarthy’s bid to lead the chamber on Wednesday as a small group of holdouts in the party defied former President Donald Trump’s call for unity.

Despite the appeal, McCarthy fell short in two consecutive votes for House speaker on Wednesday after three losing votes the day before. Roughly 20 Republicans on the party’s right flank refused to back a candidate they deemed ideologically unreliable.

McCarthy’s backers promptly moved to a sixth vote, but it appeared he would again fail as Republican opponents voted against him. The last time the House failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot was 1923, a century ago.

The leadership fight has provided a dismaying start for the new Republican majority in the House after the party managed to secure a slim majority in the chamber – 222-212 – in November’s midterm elections. The internal struggle underscores the challenges the party could face over the next two years, heading into the 2024 presidential election.

The fifth and the sixth round of voting have produced exactly the same result.

McCarthy, who has served as the top House Republican since 2019, secured only 201 votes of the 218 needed, while 20 Republicans voted for Representative Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican first elected in 2020. One Republican declined to back a specific candidate.

All 212 of the chamber’s Democrats have already voted for their leader to be Hakeem Jeffries.

The next vote was adjourned until 8.00 pm ET (2.00 am CET).

“I think the path is very difficult right now for Kevin,” Donalds told after the fifth vote, while McCarthy claims he ultimately would prevail. However, opponents said the leadership fight could drag on for weeks.

“It’s worth taking a few days or a few weeks to get the best possible speaker,” said Republican Representative Bob Good, one of the holdouts.