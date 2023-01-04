Architect of a U.S. college admissions fraud scheme gets 3.5 years in prison

William Singer, the prime suspect behind the largest U.S. college admissions fraud scheme ever, was sentenced on Wednesday to 3.5 years in prison for helping wealthy parents secure the admission of their children to elite universities through cheating and bribery.

William “Rick” Singer is a former college admissions consultant who played a key role as a cooperating witness in the “Operation Varsity Blues” investigation.

The verdict marks the longest sentence of the dozens of parents, corrupt coaches and other individuals had received in the investigation. However, the sentence fell short of the six years that prosecutors said was warranted for his unprecedented fraud.

“I lost my ethical values and have so much regret,” Singer told the judge. “To be frank, I am ashamed of myself,” he added.

Singer and Operation Varsity Blues

In 2018 Singer agreed to cooperate with an FBI investigation into an admissions fraud scheme that included schools such as Georgetown University, the University of Southern California, Yale University and Stanford University.

He allowed the FBI to record calls he placed to clients and helped them prosecute dozens of parents, coaches and associates.

In 2019 Singer admitted to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and funnelling money from wealthy parents to corrupt university coaches to secure the admission of their children as fake athletic recruits.

The years-long investigation into the scheme resulted in the conviction of more than 50 people, including actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, two of the many wealthy parents Singer had as clients.

Parents involved in an alleged college admissions fraud scheme paid consultant William Singer up to $2.5M each to:

– Bribe coaches to give their children slots meant for athletes

– Alter test scores or have fake testers take admissions exams

33 parents + 13 coaches were charged. pic.twitter.com/Ni8gPK39JG

— AJ+ (@ajplus) March 12, 2019

However, Singer’s cooperation with the FBI was also “problematic,” as he also tried to obstruct the investigation, tipping off six individuals to ensure they avoided incriminating themselves. Prosecutors decided against calling Singer at any trials.

Final count

Overall, Singer paid out more than USD 7 million to bribe coaches and administrators and took in more than USD 25 million from his clients while running a California-based college admissions counselling service called The Key, and a related charity.