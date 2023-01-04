It is Poland’s duty to seek war reparations: Polish official

The head of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) Karol Nawrocki stressed that it is the the Polish government’s duty to seek war reparations from Germany. “After every crime, after every sin, compensation is necessary, especially when we are building a common Europe,” he said.

Nawrocki was referring to the response from the German Foreign Ministry in relation to Poland’s diplomatic note regarding German compensation for war losses suffered by Poland during World War II. According to the German government, the issue of reparations and compensation for war losses remains closed, and the German government does not intend to enter into negotiations.

Nawrocki described Berlin’s reaction as “deeply surprising” and emphasised that the Germans are rejecting the truth on the scale of their crimes committed during the war.

“This truth about the hecatomb of WWII is objective in the historical and diplomatic world. We see a lack of dialogue in European conditions. It’s terrifying,” Nawrocki said.

He moreover highly commended the contents of the report on the Polish war losses compiled by a team of historians headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk.

“The report supports scientific research in the statistical dimension and translates it into finances. We should realise what a loss of EUR 1.3 trillion means. That’s 3,000 National Stadiums or 150 years of child support payments to Polish families. It is the duty of the Polish government to seek redress,” Nawrocki stressed.

Germans need to be educated on their war crimes

Referring to a survey carried out in Germany, according to which 75 percent of the country’s inhabitants oppose the compensation for Poland, the head of IPN said this regrettably did not surprise him. In his understanding, it is down to a false vision of WWII which was promoted in the German public space for decades.

“Historical education in Germany focuses on the anti-Nazi struggle in Germany. Figures such as Sophie Scholl [a member of the anti-Nazi group White Rose murdered in 1943] dominate German crimes. Generations of Germans are brought up in the belief that the German nation fought against Nazism,” Nawrocki said.

He also recalled the objection of German education authorities to sending historical comic books about major “Hubal” and “Operation Codfish” to Germany’s schools.

Major “Hubal” was a Polish soldier and partisan, and after Poland’s military loss in 1939 he became a leader of the partisan unit which operated in 1939 and 1940 in southern Poland. His unit is considered the first partisans in Poland and arguably, of World War II. Major “Hubal” has been described as Poland’s last “Romantic Hero” and can be compared to such figures as Robin Hood, William Tell, Till Eulenspiegel and Davy Crockett.

Operation “Codfish” (in Polish “Dorsze”) on the other hand, was conducted by the Polish underground army during WWII. It involved the hiding of Allied prisoners of war who had escaped from German camps on the territory of occupied Poland. Many of these prisoners were later transferred across the border to countries beyond the control of the Third Reich like Sweden, Switzerland, Hungary, and later to Spain, Great Britain, or North Africa.

“These comic books, at the request of two principals of German schools, were sent back to the IPN. If there is such a narrative and censorship in German schools, the next generations of Germans will be brought up in ignorance of the crimes during World War II,” Nawrocki stressed.

He added, that IPN makes huge efforts in the USA and Western Europe by way of educational and technological projects in order to inform the public on the historical truth.

On September 1, 2022, a report on the losses suffered by Poland as a result of German aggression, occupation and devastation during World War II was presented in Warsaw. On October 3, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau sent a diplomatic note to Germany regarding the war reparations. Poland is demanding alongside other matters, due compensation for material and intangible losses that amount to EUR 1.3 trillion.