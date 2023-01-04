Germany has no proof that the issue of compensations is closed: Polish diplomat

On Tuesday, the Polish Foreign Ministry announced that its German counterpart had responded to the diplomatic note from October 3 regarding compensation for Polish losses incurred as a result of German aggression, occupation and devastation during World War II. To talk about this compensation issue and Germany’s response to the diplomatic note, TVP World invited Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk.

I was “Extremely disappointed and frustrated” about the German government’s note responding to Polish demands for WWII compensations, the deputy minister said. Berlin seems to think the issue is closed, he added.

“We do not accept and reject the #German position on war #reparations for #Poland in its entirety. It is absolutely unjustified and wrong. A written reply will be sent to #Germany soon,” said Deputy Foreign Minister @arekmularczyk.https://t.co/vEfl7mvehQ

— TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) January 4, 2023

WWII: Legal basis for Poland war reparations

see more

Mularczyk further mentioned he met with German deputy foreign ministers and that they too thought that the issue was closed. However, Germans have no legal argument claiming that the issue of compensation for Poland had been closed during the communist era, which seems to be why Germany would not present any proof that the issue was already done for, the Polish deputy minister said.

Polish losses

According to vast documentation, detailed calculations and support from international law, Poland sustained more than EUR 1.3 trillion in losses, suffered at the hands of Germany during WWII.

Germany owes Poland USD 1.5 trillion for WWII losses

see more

“It is very difficult to estimate all Polish losses,” Deputy Minister Mularczyk emphasised. He pointed out how the final amount of Polish losses is still an “open book”. He underlined that Poland lost approximately 11 million people killed by both Germany and Russia.

What can international organisations do to help?

According to Mularczyk the U.N should try to create a platform for the dialogue, especially since this is not only a Polish issue and many other countries also have reason to demand compensation from countries like Germany. “I think this is a time to organise a big discussion on the compensation issue,” the deputy minister said.

The minister concluded the interview by saying that a lot of other countries have similar issues regarding compensation.