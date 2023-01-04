Polish leaders to attend funeral of former Pope Benedict XVI

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on New Year's Eve at the age of 95, will be laid to rest in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on Thursday in a funeral led by Pope Francis.

Massimo Percossi/PAP/EPA

Andrzej Duda, Polish president, and Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish prime minister, will take part in the funeral ceremonies of former Pope Benedict, officials have confirmed.

The Polish president’s foreign policy aide, Jakub Kumoch, said on Wednesday that Duda was leaving for Rome later in the evening to take part in Thursday’s ceremonies.

“Benedict XVI, as one of (the late Polish-born – PAP) John Paul II’s closest associates and his successor, was an important figure for many Poles,” Kumoch told reporters ahead of boarding the flight.

Earlier on Tuesday, Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller told reporters that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki would join Duda in paying respects to the late former pontiff during funeral ceremonies at the Vatican.