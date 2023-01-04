President Duda travels to Rome for Benedict XVI’s funeral

President Andrzej Duda is travelling to Rome to attend the funeral of retired Pope Benedict XVI in the Vatican on Thursday. “Benedict XVI played a great role in the life of the Church and Catholics around the world, including Poland,” said the head of the Presidential Office of International Policy Jakub Kumoch.

He noted that Benedict XVI, as one of John Paul II’s closest collaborators and his successor, was an important figure for many Poles.

“He was a great theologian of the 20th and 21st centuries, who for a whole generation of Poles, a whole generation of Catholics, is associated with the wisdom of the Church and theological depth that accompanied him throughout his life,” Kumoch said.

He emphasised how the president has great respect for the theological and intellectual achievements of Benedict XVI.

The Polish delegation, apart from the president, will also include Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki as well as several deputies and senators.

Benedict XVI died on December 31 in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in the Vatican Gardens, where he had been living after resigning from office.

The funeral ceremonies of the retired pope will begin on Thursday at 9.30 and will be led by Pope Francis. After the mass, Benedict XVI will be laid to rest in the tombs beneath St. Peter’s Basilica.

There will be two only official state delegations: from Italy and Germany, the latter being the homeland of Cardinal Ratzinger, with their respective presidents Sergio Mattarella and Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Leaders and crowned heads from other countries will also be present at the funeral, including the presidents of Hungary and Portugal, King Philip of Belgium, and Queen Sofía of Spain.