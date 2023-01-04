Meta to pay EUR 390 mln fine for violating user privacy

Ireland’s Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC) imposed a EUR 390 million fine on Meta, Facebook’s parent company, for privacy violations on Wednesday. The DPC also banned the company from forcing users in the European Union to accept personalised ads which are selected based on their online activity.

The DPC’s decision, which applies to Facebook and Instagram’s operations, could force Meta to change its business model. However, the company said it will appeal the ruling.

Wednesday’s DPC decision is the result of proceedings that were initiated in May 2018, when the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into force in the EU.

At the time, Meta changed the legal basis for its processing operations under which it used users’ data to send them personalised ads by adding a clause to its terms of service, which de facto forced users to consent to the making use of their data.

Unlawful contract

The DPC ruled that Meta has no right to use such form of a contract with users, and hence serving them targeted ads is illegal. The company now has three months to bring its operations into compliance with EU regulations.

The DPC is the lead privacy regulator for many of the world’s largest technology companies within the EU and since the European headquarters of these companies happen to be registered in Ireland, they directed Meta to bring its data processing operations into compliance within three months.

Ireland’s Data Privacy Commissioner is currently conducting 11 investigations into Meta. According to Reuters the value of fines imposed on Meta by the DPC has reached EUR 1.3 billion.