Biden appeals to Republican-led House to end the battle over leadership

U.S. President Joe Biden called on lawmakers in the Republican-led House of Representatives to “get their act together,” remarking that the messy battle to determine the chamber’s leader is reflecting poorly on the United States.

The fight over who will lead the House after Republicans gained a majority in November’s midterm elections entered its second day on Wednesday after the expected frontrunner Kevin McCarthy weathered three failed votes the day prior. Hardline members of his party oppose McCarthy’s candidacy to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as speaker.

“This is not a good look. It’s not a good thing. This is the United States of America, and I hope they get their act together,” Biden said in remarks to reporters at the White House.

Biden said the delay in picking the Speaker – a post that is second in the line of presidential succession after the VP – could cause U.S. allies and enemies to see doubt in the recovery of American democracy after the turmoil surrounding the 2021 Capitol riots by supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump.

Trump backs McCarthy

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump urged fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives to elect Kevin McCarthy to lead the chamber.

“It’s now time for all of our great Republican House Members to vote for Kevin,” Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social on Wednesday morning.

Trump had already previously urged Republicans to back McCarthy. It was not clear whether his message would sway the holdouts who have so far blocked McCarthy’s path to replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi as House speaker.

A second day of voting was expected to get underway when the House meets again on Wednesday.

Republican control of the House could empower the party to frustrate Democratic President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. But the leadership standoff raised questions about whether the House will be able to meet basic obligations such as funding government operations, let alone advance other policy priorities ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

McCarthy’s opponents on Tuesday selected conservative Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio as their candidate. Jordan backs McCarthy and has not put himself forward in the speaker’s race. Incoming House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana is also seen as a possible alternative for speaker.