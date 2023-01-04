Czech government raises defence expenditure to reach NATO’s 2 pct. target

The Czech government approved a draft law fixing defence expenditure at the NATO alliance pledge of at least 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 2024, Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced on Wednesday.

The legislation, which needs the approval of lawmakers, is believed to come as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It also allows for the Defence Ministry to shift funding for large acquisition projects from one year to the next, making it easier to run complex tenders for weaponry.

The country, like most other NATO member states, has long missed the target of spending 2 percent of GDP on defence. It’s had a non-binding plan to meet that goal by 2025, following a series of these missed targets by previous governments for raising defence budgets.

Spending on defence is forecast at 1.52 percent of GDP in the 2023 budget.

“We want this 2 percent obligation to be anchored in legislation. Strengthening security and defence abilities are long-term government priorities, which are important, especially at this time when Russia started the war in Ukraine,” Fiala said.

According to government documents, the change could take effect in mid-2023 and raise the 2024 budget plan by USD 951.5 million in order to reach the 2 percent target.

The Czech Republic, a NATO member for nearly 25 years, has lifted its spending on defence since the Ukraine war started and is one of the biggest supporters of Kyiv relative to the country’s size in terms of weapons deliveries and other aid.

Last month, the Czech government signed a non-binding memorandum with Sweden for the delivery of more than 200 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles as part of efforts to modernise its military.

It is also negotiating with the United States for the purchase of F-35 jet fighters.