Times of Israel: Ukrainian refugee women in Israel face violence, sexual abuse

Ukrainian women seeking refuge in Israel from the Russian invasion, are being raped, abused, exploited, while many of the abusers are escaping attention of the authorities, worse yet are being deliberately ignored, and the perpetrators aren’t being held back from committing these heinous crimes, the Times of Israel assessed in an investigative report published Wednesday that compiled testimonies of numerous Ukrainian refugee women.

More than 47,000 Ukrainians, mostly women, have arrived in Israel since the beginning of Russia’s invasion. Of these, about 15,000 have remained there, while the rest have chosen to leave.

“Not a single Ukrainian fleeing the war has been granted refugee status in Israel,” the Israeli daily stressed.

Rape, sexual harassment, and abuse

The Times of Israel investigation documented cases of rape, sexual harassment, workplace abuse and other abuses faced by Ukrainian women fleeing the war in Israel. The lives of at least one of these women ended in suicide.

One of the cases described by the Times of Israel was the rape of Svetlana, who fled Ukraine in March with her 6-year-old child. Several months later, she ended up being abused by a man who had previously invited her to Israel promising to help her.

Lack of government help

Olga Udovichenko, a volunteer at a refugee assistance center in Haifa, relayed that Svetlana suffered from both the trauma of war and rape, but she had almost no help from the authorities in Israel. “Instead, she encountered a bureaucratic maze,” the volunteer appealed.

“The refugees told us that even if they contact the police, they speak only Hebrew. The same thing with social services — it’s a closed circle,” she added.

Police considered the evidence of rape presented by Svetlana to be insufficient. The Ukrainian woman realised she did not have the strength to continue fighting. Her alleged rapist is at large, and Svetlana has left Israel in search for “a country that accepts refugees,” according to Udovichenko. Unfortunately, according to the Israeli daily newspaper Svetlana’s case is hardly an isolated one.

“The authorities in Israel show no understanding toward Ukrainian women’s plight and treat their claims with great suspicion. Even when there is clear evidence for their claims, reality shows that there is no desire to move the wheels of justice and ‘waste’ public resources for the benefit of a foreign woman,” commented Liora Turlevsky, an immigration lawyer who handles many cases involving foreign women pro bono.

Ukrainian refugees in Israel

Statistics on these crimes against Ukrainian refugees are hard to come by, the daily assessed.

Although the phenomenon of exploitation is not new, “the real problem is the policy,” assessed Anat Ben-Dor clinical instructor at the Refugee Rights Clinic at Tel Aviv University. Exploitation is also fostered by difficult financial conditions and the scant support from the Israeli government on the right to work.

Non-Jews fleeing the war in Ukraine are granted tourist status in Israel, the Times of Israel explained. This is a visa category that usually does not allow people to work. In May 2022, Israel had adjusted its policy, allowing Ukrainians to work, with some restrictions.

“In July, Israel introduced yet another obstacle to earning a living for those from Ukraine — a geographical limitation on where they can work. Unless they work in construction, agriculture, institutional nursing or the hotel industry, they are now banned from working in 17 cities, including major centres such as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem,” the daily stated.

“I find it very abusive. It’s like having a double-faced policy — yes, you can work, but at the same time it’s doing its best to prevent them from doing so. I feel the blame should be first pointed at the Interior Ministry for leaving these people vulnerable,” Anat Ben-Dor said.

Former Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced back in September 2022 that as of January 1, 2023. Ukrainians who arrived in Israel in October 2022 or beyond there will not be guaranteed the right to work at all.