China underreporting COVID-19 data: WHO, U.N.

Data from China shows no new coronavirus variants have been found there, however, it also under-represents how many people have died in the country’s rapidly spreading outbreak, World Health Organization officials said on Wednesday. An increasing number of countries are imposing restrictions on travellers from China after Beijing’s decision to lift their ‘zero-COVID’ policies in December.

Global unease has grown as to the accuracy of China’s reporting of the outbreak that has filled hospitals and overwhelmed some funeral homes since Beijing abruptly reversed its “zero COVID” policy.

Underreporting

The U.N. agency was releasing data provided by the Chinese Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a day after WHO officials met with Chinese scientists. China has been reporting the daily COVID-19 deaths in single figures.

Chinese crematoriums are so overcrowded because of the covid that relatives of the deceased have to go to desperate measures.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the U.N. agency is continuing to seek more rapid and regular data from China on hospitalisations and deaths.

“WHO is concerned about the risk to life in China and has reiterated the importance of vaccination, including booster doses to protect against hospitalisation, severe disease and death,” he said.

Reacting to China’s new open policy

Beijing’s abrupt axing of those ultra-strict curbs last month has unleashed the virus on China’s 1.4 billion people, after being forcefully shielded from the disease since it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan three years ago.

Health officials abroad have been struggling to work out the scale of the outbreak and how to stop its spreading, with more countries introducing measures such as pre-departure COVID-19 tests for arrivals from China, moves that Beijing has criticised.

Japan reverses restrictions on Hong Kong

The government of Hong Kong, which is a special administrative region of China, said on Wednesday that Japan had relaxed their six-day-old COVID-19 restrictions which had limited flights from the financial hub to only a handful of destinations in Japan.

Hong Kong’s government said last week that Japan’s restrictions would affect approximately 60,000 passengers. Many Hong Kong residents had planned trips to Japan ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday which begins on January 21.

The financial hub’s government said it welcomed the relaxations, but urged Japan to remove all remaining restrictions targeting flights from the Chinese special administrative region.

Japan is one of an increasing number of countries imposing restrictions on travellers from China after Beijing’s decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies in December.

Omicron still leading

The resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in China has been mainly caused by two variants of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus: BA.5.2 and BF.7, which together account for 97.5 percent of all local infections, the WHO reported on Wednesday.

According to the WHO, the figures were based on an analysis of more than 2,000 samples from infected people by the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention. They are consistent with the results from tests of Chinese travellers sent to the global database by other countries.