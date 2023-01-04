Kubacki wins in Innsbruck in Four Hills Tournament

Polish ski jumper Dawid Kubacki won the third competition of the 71st edition of the Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck. Second place was taken by Norwegian Halvor Egner Granerud, who remains the leader of the general ranking of the event. Slovenian Anže Lanišek was third in Innsbruck.

Kubacki beat Granerud by 3.5 points, but he still loses 23.3 points in the tournament’s ranking to the Norwegian rival.

After the first series, Kubacki had a chance to make up for the loss to a larger degree, since he had 12.8 points advantage over the then-sixth Granerud.

In the second attempt, however, the Norwegian recovered strongly and reached 133 m, against Kubacki’s 121.5 m.

Lanišek finished third with a 121.5 m jump.

The final competition of the Four Hills Tournament in Bischofshofen will take place on Friday after Thursday’s qualifying session.

Kubacki has strengthened his lead in the general classification of the World Cup. It was his fifth cup win of the season and the tenth of his career. He has 128 points advantage over the second Lanisek. Granerud is 174 points behind the leader.

In the Nations Cup, Poland is second only to Austria, the two being separated by 180 points.