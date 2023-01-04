The last of an aristocratic family

He is a great-grandson of Mieczysław Jałowiecki, Polish landowner, member of the “Arkonia” corporation, diplomat and writer related to the most illustrious families in Lithuania and Russia. Andrzej Jałowiecki has lived in Australia since he was a child, but the promotion of the distinguished great-grandfather’s literary and painting legacy became his mission in life.

The remains of Mieczysław Jałowiecki, who bought the Westerplatte peninsula for Poland, were brought from England and buried on December 5, 2022 in the Avenue of the Distinguished of the Gdańsk Srebrzysko Cemetery.

TVP WEEKLY: “Our family belonged to the Rurik dynasty” – writes your great-grandfather in the volume of memoirs entitled “On the verge of the Empire” (“Na skraju imperium). In turn, his grandson adds in the preface to this very book that the progenitor of the Jałowiecki family was prince Mykail Davidovich Pereyaslavsky, and on your great-grandfather’s tomb in Gdańsk there is an inscription “Mieczysław, prince of Pereyaslav. Should I address you as “Your Grace”?

ANDRZEJ JAŁOWIECKI: I’ve never wondered if I’m a prince. I’ve lived in Australia, far from the world where European norms were applicable. Yes, my father told me that the great-grandfather was a price but for a long time I hadn’t had a physical proof of that. It wasn’t until 1989 that we received all the documents confirming our origins. But for me important is what Mieczysław [Andrzej Jałowiecki speaks of his great grand-father thus – ed. note] did for Poland. What he was like.

What have you inherited from your ancestors whose large estates were after all located in Lithuania, Ukraine and Russia?

Only a trunk [with dozens of volumes of Mieczysław Jałowiecki’s memoirs – ed. note] and the surname. Well, and the pride to use it.

Isn’t it a burden?

You have to earn it but I enjoy this kind of luxury in Australia that I’m a second category citizen and so may I behave [laughs]. In Poland I have to be more careful and somehow present myself.

For the participation in the January Uprising the Jałowieckis lost their fortune, while they had Lithuanian, Russian and even Scottish blood in their veins. Despite all that – as your great grand-father wrote – felt Polish. It’s hard to understand today.

I do understand that because I feel the same.







–Anna Gwozdowska

–Translated by Dominik Szczęsny-Kostanecki