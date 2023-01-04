Welcome to Café Habsburg!

For a dissolved country, it is doing quite well. It is supported by the myth of the Habsburg multinational empire and its multinational state, the 19th century version of the European Union. In a way, it has retained its political identity: in its western (Polish) and eastern (Ukrainian) parts, right-wing parties are still the most popular. Emperor Franz Joseph I likes it

When the Austrian army entered Małopolska [Lesser Poland] and Red Ruthenia in 1772, it encountered no resistance. For the locals, it was a swap of one occupation for another. It was hoped that the new masters would prove more humane than the Russians chasing the confederates. However, no one could have expected that Galicia, with all the characteristics of a political ephemera, would last as long as 146 years. Leaving behind a legend that will still be alive and vibrant in the 21st century.

Neither the Grand Duchy of Posen nor the puppet Kingdom of Poland, a whim of Tsar Alexander I, evoke such warm feelings. Polish historical policy, which for a century and a half has invoked insurrectionary traditions, has failed on this front. Also Ukrainians and Jews nostalgically look back to the Imperial-Royal monarchy. This phenomenon has been analysed by many, so far the last word belongs to Larry Wolff, author of the book The Idea of Galicia.

The Holy Emperor and the European

The American historian argues that Galicia could have been resurrected just two years after its funeral ordered by the Polish Liquidation Committee. In 1920, Vladimir Lenin established a “socialist Galician Soviet republic” with a temporary capital in Ternopil (Lviv remained in Polish hands). If the Bolsheviks had been victorious and Nikita Khrushchev had not come to power, Galicia would have had a chance to live to see the break-up of the USSR and thus – sovereignty. Together with Bukovina and Moldova, it would have knocked on the gates of the European Union.







–Wiesław Chełminiak

–Translated by jz