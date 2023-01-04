Color of 2023: from beetroot red to pinkish fuchsia

At a secret meeting of experts from various fields, Pantone, the American company dealing with the manufacture and standarization of color reproduction charts, has chosen for the 24th time, a color that is supposed to reflect the “spirit of the age”.

The middle of the 19th century was the time of discoveries, both in the fields of invention, electricity and engineering as well as biology and chemistry. It was life itself that was constantly throwing up new challenges for the world’s scientists. August Wilhelm von Hofmann, an expert in amines (i.e. derivatives of ammonia) and electrolysis of water, was obsessed with trying to invent synthetic quinine, a task that would fascinate chemists for the next hundred years.

In the 19th century, malaria was one of the most dangerous diseases not just in Africa, but in Europe and Asia as well, where there were continuous outbreaks of the sickness. That is why finding a quinine substitute, one that could be produced in a laboratory instead of from the bark of the cinchona tree that grows only in the Andes, was such an urgent task.

Gin and tonic

The issue of malaria prevention and treatment was so urgent at the time that [in the course of searching for a solution] many other, not so obvious, discoveries were made. This led led led to the creation of what proved to be one of the most popular drinks of all time, — gin and tonic (then called “quinine water”). As you might guess, even so popular a cocktail was not capable of replacing the authentic medicine with an effective standardized dose. As a result, the search for a malaria antidote continued. In 1856, Professor Hofmann assigned the task to one of his chemistry students, William Henry Perkin.

Day after day, eighteen-year-old Perkin would lock himself into the laboratory at the Royal College of Chemistry [now part of Imperial College London], earnestly mixing various reagents in hopes of achieving the desired effect. Yet this tedious routine was not yielding the desired results as Perkin’s tried various experiments. For example, believing that aniline extracted from charcoal might yield a formula similar to quinine, he tried to extract its equivalent, i.e. C20H24N2O2, from tar extracted from a gas lamp. However, instead of the expected effect, he received a black, tarry smear, firmly stuck to the insides of the cylindical containers. Then, in an attempt to get rid of the tar-like substance, the young chemist poured alcohol into the beakers, which was when he first saw a beautiful pink-purple color.

Who knows what the outcome of this seemingly futile adventure might have been had not Perkin possessed a keen artistic sense. Fortunately for a large part of humanity, the young man was quick to recognize the potential of his unplanned discovery. Together with his colleagues, Arthur and Thomas Church, he began further research into the practical applications of the dye. Despite their alleged efforts to keep this work secret from Professor Hofmann, the three were unable to hide it for too long and within a matter of a few months they had signed a contract with a large production company. In this way, a color called “mauveine” or less romantically „aniline purple” came to life in 1856.

Color of the year

In 2022, i.e. 166 years after Perkin’s discovery, at a secret meeting of experts from various fields, Pantone, the American company dealing with the manufacture and standarization of color reproduction charts, chose for the 24th time, a color that is supposed to reflect the “spirit of the age”. No matter how pretentious or pathetic such an idea might be, many fashion designers, florists and many other consumer-oriented companies as well as ordinary people look forward to Pantone’s annual announcement because, despite the seeming trivial nature of the subject, this decision can and does translate into multi-figure profits for the creators of the winning color.

Prior examples include 2011’s choice of Honeysuckle (catalog number 18-2120) that supposedly “gets the adrenaline going and wards off the blues “, and 2022’s Very Peri (catalog number 17-3938), the chameleon of the color world, which, depending on the point of view and intensity, moves between blue and cold purple, and “stimulates creativity”.

Just a month ago, Pantone announced the color for 2023. It is Viva Magenta (catalog number 18-1750), described by the company as an “endless new ecosystem” and by the New York Times’ journalist Jason Farago as “definitely not organic, but not quite electric”.







You can read the rest of the article by following this link.

–Marta Panas-Goworska, Andrzej Goworski

–Translated by Agnieszka Rakoczy