Minister calls German refusal to negotiate reparations “arrogant”

Leszek Szymański/PAP

A Polish deputy minister has branded Germany’s refusal to discuss Poland’s war reparation claims as “arrogant.”

Last year the Polish government sent a note to Germany asking for compensation for the massive levels of destruction Poland endured at German hands during the Second World War.

The government has set the claim at EUR 1.3 trillion.

Earlier this week, the German Foreign Ministry rejected Poland’s claims, and stated that the matter is closed and that the German government would not enter into negotiations on the subject.

Pawel Jablonski, a deputy foreign minister, said on Wednesday that Berlin’s “no” to talks about reparations with Poland was a sign of “deep-seated arrogance.” Jablonski said that Poland will continue to press the issue, and warned that Germany’s stance may prove to be “a huge problem and a cause for shame on the international arena.”

“If the country responsible for these crimes, for the slaughter of nearly six million people and the destruction of the whole country (Poland – PAP)… says today that the issue is closed although it never paid any compensation, then this is nothing but arrogance and cynicism,” the deputy minister said in a TV interview.

He added that Poland was seeking UN support.

Krzysztof Sobolewski, secretary-general of Poland’s main ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), said on Wednesday that Poland’s diplomatic efforts on reparations “are aimed to make Germany aware that this matter will continue to weigh (on Polish-German relations – PAP), and will perhaps make the present German government realize this.”