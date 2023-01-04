The Danish Job: Denmark records no bank heists in 2022

No threats, no shouting, no holding cashiers at gunpoint, no safe busting, in short, no bank robberies took place in Denmark in 2022 – the first time in history, according to data provided on Tuesday by Finans Danmark – an organisation bringing together entities active in the Danish financial market.

The result starkly contrasts that of 2000 when a total of 221 bank robberies were reported. Over the past years, robbers committed 10 robberies a year on average.

Michael Busk-Jepsen of Finans Danmark said that one of the reasons behind the dwindling number of robberies was the diminishing number of bank offices housing safes. For instance, Scandinavian Nordea Bank operates cash services in only two cities – Copenhagen and Aarhus.

Busk-Jepsen also pointed to other factors that improved bank safety, including camera surveillance, alarm systems and closer-knit cooperation with the police.

Finans Danmark also stressed that robberies were replaced by cyberbanking fraud. Busk-Jepsen said that this form of crime was less risky for criminals and, unfortunately, it paid off better.

Bank robberies may not pose that large of a threat to bank employees but the rising risk of customer-perpetrated violence does. As shown, it happens that bankers were harassed by customers on phone or via email.

According to the Danish Banking Sector Union, there are currently 12 workers’ compensation cases pending in the courts for injuries after bank robberies between 2002 and 2018.