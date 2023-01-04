Czech billionaire Babiš takes on fraud trial days before presidential election

Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, whose net worth is pegged at USD 4 bn, made a return to court to fight fraud accusations over a EUR 2 mln subsidy on Wednesday, days prior to a presidential election in which he, as a front runner, hopes to secure a win.

Babiš has been a bellwether in Czech politics for the past decade, first as a powerful finance minister and later as prime minister. His political clout weakened in 2021 when opposition parties joined forces to unseat him in an election despite his ANO party winning the most seats in parliament.

With his party pushed into opposition now, Babiš, aged 68, is running for the presidency to replace his frequent ally, Milos Zeman, whose second term runs out in March.

The tycoon, best known in the world of business as the owner of Agrofert – a chemicals, farming, food and media conglomerate – is now sitting in a trust. But the billionaire has long faced a conflict of interest allegations because of his vast business empire.

The trial Babiš has been dealing with involves charges he illegally tapped an EU subsidy, before he formed his ANO party in 2011, to build the Stork’s Nest conference centre near Prague by hiding his ownership in the project. But the former PM has denied wrongdoing and has repeatedly dismissed the case against him as political. Reporters were left without a comment on Wednesday when he was entering court.

Should the court find Babiš guilty, with a possible ruling of a jail term, he could still appeal against the verdict, likely to be heard ahead of the vote. The trial itself, as observers believe, may put off some hesitant voters in the presidential election.

Being the fifth-richest person in the Czech Republic according to Forbes’ 2021 list, Babiš is one of the favourites in the election scheduled for January 13-14. It is likely the voting would not stop at the first round as according to polls Babiš, former Czech Army top general Petr Pavel and former university rector Danuše Nerudová all enjoy equally high chances to advance to a second round where the top two candidates would clash on January 27-28.

Polls show Babiš losing in the second round.

His ANO party, however, has managed to not only stay above the water but also to lead party polls regardless of its leader wrestling with conflict of interest allegations.

The conflict in question, spotlighted by the European Commission, boils down to Agrofert, employing over 30,000, tapping development subsidies while Babiš was in government.

As reported by French Le Monde newspaper, French prosecutors have also investigated him over the purchase of property in France via offshore firms. Babiš has denied all wrongdoing.