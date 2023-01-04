Dramatic drop in trust of all German political institutions: poll

According to a survey, trust in all political institutions has fallen drastically in comparison to the previous year. A loss of trust was seen in all ten institutions surveyed, according to the ‘RTL/ntv-Trendbarometer’ published on Tuesday.

The survey shows the greatest decline in trust was in the two institutions of the executive branch at the federal level: The chancellor, Olaf Scholz scored only 33 percent, the federal government 34 percent – a drop of 24 and 22 points, respectively.

The Bundestag, in which 37 percent of respondents had confidence at the turn of the year, recorded a drop of 13 percentage points. Confidence in the Federal President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier fell by 12 points to 63 percent – but, as in previous years, it had the highest level of confidence among the political institutions.

Trust in mayors fell by eleven points to 44 percent, according to the Forsa Institute’s institutional trust ranking, which has been carried out for the last 15 years.

At the turn of the year, trust in state governments (46 percent), municipal councils (43 percent) and city or municipal administrations (43 percent) was nine percentage points lower. The decline in trust in the European Union (31 percent) and political parties (17 percent) was slightly lower, at seven percentage points each.

Significant east-west differences

The data shows a drastic drop in trust for the German chancellor compared to the level of trust Angela Merkel had at the turn of the year 2020/21, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At that time, 75 percent had great trust in the chancellor. At the turn of the year 2021/22, 57 percent still had great confidence in her successor Olaf Scholz, according to RTL/ntv.

The Forsa survey also revealed clear east-west differences. According to the survey, with the exception of institutions at the local level (local council: 44 percent), East Germans’ trust in political institutions is lower than that of West Germans. The difference was particularly large in terms of trust in the German president (53 percent in the east, 65 percent in the west) and in the European Union (20 percent in the east, 33 percent in the west).

Forsa surveyed 4,003 German citizens on behalf of RTL Deutschland from December 15 to 22.