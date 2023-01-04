Myanmar junta to free more than 7,000 prisoners under amnesty: report

Myanmar’s ruling junta will release 7,012 prisoners under an amnesty to mark the Southeast Asian country’s independence day, state broadcaster MRTV reported on Wednesday.

The pardon will not include prisoners convicted of murder and rape, or jailed for charges related to explosives, unlawful association, weapons, drugs and corruption, MRTV said.

It was not immediately clear if any political detainees would be freed.

On Wednesday, Myanmar’s junta chief lashed out at countries for meddling with his country’s affairs while thanking others for “positively” cooperating, noting how it was working closely with neighbours such as China, India and Thailand.

The Southeast Asian country has been going down the road of a pariah state more and more as Western-led sanctions impact it ever since the military seized power from a democratically elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi nearly two years ago.

“I want to say thank you to some international and regional countries and organisations and individuals who positively cooperated with us… in the midst of all the pressure, criticisms and attacks,” Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech to mark Myanmar’s 75th independence day.

“We are closely working with neighbouring countries such as China, India, Thailand, Laos and Bangladesh. We will work together for border stability and development,” Min Aung Hlaing said in a televised speech from a national day parade in the capital Naypyitaw.

Myanmar has slumped into havoc since the army took power from Suu Kyi’s government on February 1, 2021, detaining her and other officials and responding to pro-democracy protests and dissent with brutal force, displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

Although major street protests are now rare after bloody clampdowns, the military clashes almost daily with minority ethnic forces. Insecurity has spilt over swathes of the country as members of a so-called People’s Defence Force have taken up arms to fight and bring democracy back.

Suu Kyi sentenced in “kangaroo courts”

Meanwhile, the deposed president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi is being held in a jail in Naypyitaw in solitary confinement following what Myanmar’s anti-junta shadow National Unity Government dubbed a series of “kangaroo courts”.

On Friday, 77-year-old Suu Kyi was convicted on five counts of corruption and put behind bars for seven more years. With Friday’s verdict, her sentence of at least 26 years handed down since December last year has been even further extended to at least 33 years. The marathon of trials has been internationally condemned as a sham designed to keep the junta’s biggest threat at bay amid widespread domestic resistance to its rule.

The United States, the European Union and countries such as Britain and Canada, have imposed sanctions on Myanmar’s military and individuals deemed to have helped the junta overthrow the legally elected democratic powers.

The UN Security Council last month adopted its first resolution on Myanmar in 74 years, demanding an end to violence, rebuking the junta and calling for the release of all political detainees.