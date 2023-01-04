Compromise between Iranian gov’t and protesters is impossible: expert

TVP World spoke to Marcin Krzyżanowski, from the Warsaw Institute, an expert on middle eastern affairs about the current developments in Iran, beginning with the news that two Iranian teenagers will face the death penalty after being sentenced to be hanged for involvement in protests.

Protests were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian, Kurdish woman who died in police custody on September 16, following her arrest by Iran’s morality police in the capital of Tehran. She was detained by the force for allegedly wearing her hijab “improperly”.

Reports surfaced about officers beating her with a baton and banging her head against a vehicle – mistreatment that possibly led to her fall into a coma after collapsing at a detention centre.

Protests broke out immediately after Amini’s funeral in Saqqez, with women discarding their headscarves in solidarity with the late woman. Those events rippled across the country, cutting through a whole spectrum of social strata including women and men.

Massive demonstrations subsequently mushroomed in Iranian cities, becoming the largest expression of civil discontent seen since Ayatollah Khomeini and his Islamist regime took over in 1979.