LIVE: Day 315 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. General Valery Zaluzhny, commander in chief of the Ukrainian

armed forces, said the situation on the front line near the

eastern town of Bakhmut was particularly tough, but the defenders are hanging on. According to him,

Russian forces have repeatedly tried to take Bakhmut and the

surrounding area, in some cases literally advancing over the

corpses of their own soldiers.

07:07 CET



Russia’s defence ministry on

Wednesday blamed the illegal use of mobile phones by its

soldiers for a deadly Ukrainian missile strike that it said

killed 89 servicemen, raising the reported death toll

significantly. Moscow previously said 63 Russian soldiers were killed in

the weekend strike.