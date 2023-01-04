LIVE: Day 315 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. General Valery Zaluzhny, commander in chief of the Ukrainian
armed forces, said the situation on the front line near the
eastern town of Bakhmut was particularly tough, but the defenders are hanging on. According to him,
Russian forces have repeatedly tried to take Bakhmut and the
surrounding area, in some cases literally advancing over the
corpses of their own soldiers.
07:07 CET
Russia’s defence ministry on
Wednesday blamed the illegal use of mobile phones by its
soldiers for a deadly Ukrainian missile strike that it said
killed 89 servicemen, raising the reported death toll
significantly. Moscow previously said 63 Russian soldiers were killed in
the weekend strike.
