Poles are the most oppressed minority by Lukashenka’s regime: journalist

While the ongoing war in neighbouring Ukraine draws the bulk of the media attention, the plight of journalists, minorities and oppositionists holds sway under Lukashenka’s regime in Belarus. With over a thousand political prisoners being held in Belarus, many of whom are tortured during interrogation and are kept in unsanitary overcrowded prisons, Poles happen to be the most oppressed group of them all, as TVP journalist Arleta Bojke told TVP World.