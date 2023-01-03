Pole detained over NYE knife attack on Israeli tourist in Rome

The man's image and personal details were widely publicised by Italian media after police identified him from video footage.

Italian police have detained a 25-year-old homeless Polish man on charges of injuring a young female tourist from Israel at Rome’s main railway station, Roma Termini, on New Year’s Eve.

Italian media reported that the man, who was also sought in Poland for theft, was caught at a Milan train station.

The man’s image and personal details were widely publicised by Italian media after police identified him from video footage.

The video showed the woman being stabbed by the station’s ticket offices. She was later taken to hospital with serious injuries. Local media reported that the woman was attacked after the homeless man saw Jewish symbols on her backpack.

The ANSA news agency said the man will likely be charged with racially-motivated attempted murder.