Brazil: Pelé laid to rest as hundreds of thousands see him off

Pelé, dubbed “the king” of football, was laid to rest on Tuesday in a private ceremony at the Ecumenical Memorial Necropolis cemetery in Santos, following a funeral cortege gathering some 230,000 mourners penetrating all strata of society and generations.

The funeral procession following the footballer’s coffin which was laid out on a firetruck moved through the streets of Santos on Tuesday. Among those who arrived to bid their hero the last farewell was the country’s newly sworn-in, though not for the first time, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The life of Pelé was quintessentially one of those “from zero to hero” stories. Born and raised in the barefoot poverty of Bauru, state of São Paulo, Pelé would move from being a football prodigy to becoming one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history yet first and foremost a symbol of hope and determination to millions.

The loss of that aura anticipating a better tomorrow came forth on the faces of young and old thronging the streets of the coastal city in the funeral procession. Some of the walkers had tears rolling down their cheeks, while others cheered and chanted for their national hero.

Having arrived at the city’s Vila Belmiro stadium, home of Santos Football Club where Pelé played from 1956 to 1974 scoring more than 1,000 goals, Brazil’s freshly sworn-in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stood for half an hour beside the deceased footballer’s coffin draped with a Brazilian flag, at the heart of the soccer field.

Lula comforted Pelé’s family members and listened to a Catholic ceremony alongside First Lady Rosangela da Silva.

“An irreparable loss for Brazil,” is how the president described the football player’s passing. “Pelé, in addition to being the best soccer player in the world, was a humble, simple man.”

The departure of the cortege had been preceded by a 24-hour vigil which saw hundreds of thousands of fans queue for hours to file past the king’s coffin and pay their respects, even overnight, the club reported.

The procession left the stadium and moved through the streets.

A poignantly touching moment was when the procession stopped outside the home of Pelé’s 100-year-old mother. “Pelé is our king” could be heard chanted by myriad throats to the roaring sound of applause. Then a minute of silence was observed. Watching in tears from a balcony, Pelé’s sister Maria Lucia Nascimento, 78, then thanked the crowds in a brief TV interview.

Brazilian football ‘King’, Pelé, dies at 82

Pelé, the legendary Brazillian footballer whom his compatriots dubbed “O Rei” (The King), passed away on Thursday, December 29, at the age of 82….

see more

A legend of the Brazilian people

Pelé succumbed to colon cancer last week. He had been struggling with the disease for one year. At the age of 82, he died surrounded by his loved ones.

Coping with his loss was a gruelling task for some 430,000 inhabitants of Santos – a city where the footballer lived for most of his life.

“I’m still trying to get my head around this. No matter how much we prepare, we are never ready for the farewell,” Pelé fan Marcelo Caverna told Reuters. “We are not just saying goodbye to our king, we are saying goodbye to a genius, a legend of the Brazilian people.”

Officials and celebrities from far and wide, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, arrivals from Ivory Coast, Nigeria and South Korea also paid their respects.