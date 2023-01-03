Business Arena 03.01

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held his first day in office on Monday. The newly elected leader took the expansion of social spending as his top priority, extended a tax break on fuels and put the privatisation of companies including oil giant Petrobras on ice. Meanwhile, the past year brought bumper profits for banks as interest rates went skywards, yet there are set to be further economic woes in store in 2023. What will their positions be?