Berlin’s attitude towards WWII reparations disrespectful to Poles: dep FM

Germany’s response to the Polish Foreign Ministry’s note on reparations displays a disrespectful attitude toward Poland and Poles, Deputy Foreign Ministry Arkadiusz Mularczyk told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

On Tuesday, Germany’s Foreign Ministry responded to the note regarding WWII reparations, dated October 3, 2022, stating that the “issue remains closed.

As Mularczyk pointed out, Warsaw will “continue to act on the issue of reparations, and conduct dialogue with Germany through international organisations.”

“I must refer to this in a very negative and critical way. If Germany’s position on the elaborate Polish note is actually one-sentence – that in the opinion of the German government the matter is closed – this means that there is no legal argument there in this response,” the Polish official emphasised.

“This shows that it is de facto unclear what arguments the German government is referring to in this case – there is no answer of a legal nature here, that is the first point,” he added.

“The second issue is that this is an answer that disrespects the Polish state and Poles. Poland’s losses were unimaginable… Claims from press conferences about great Polish-German relations can be put between fairy tales here,” Mularczyk assessed, pointing to Berlin’s “settling accounts for colonialism, paying Namibia,” and calling this double-standards.

“Germany does not have a friendly policy towards Poland, it wants to build its sphere of influence here and looks down on Poland,” he said.

“We will continue to consistently and intensively pursue our actions on the issue of reparations… We have many months of hard work ahead of us. I am convinced that sooner or later the Germans, under pressure from international opinion and their own public opinion – because we will also start an information campaign in Germany – will be induced to change their attitude,” the official stressed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mularczyk reported that Poland had directed a motion to the UN requesting for the international body to intervene on the issue of war reparations.