Russia’s total war spares neither journalists nor sporting facilities

German daily Bild’s correspondent for Ukraine Björn Stritzel was hit on Monday by shrapnel while reporting in the vicinity of a roofed ice rink housing a humanitarian aid centre that came under Russian shelling.

The attack on the ice rink located in the Ukrainian town of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, was caught on the French TMC channel’s camera as part of a live transmission by journalist Paul Gasnier. The attack resulted in the base of the Altair ice rink being damaged. The Donbas ice hockey club confirmed this on its official website.

Wybuch na wizji zaskoczył widzów jednej z francuskich telewizji. Według ukraińskich mediów dziennikarze nagrali przypadkowo uderzenie rosyjskiej rakiety w lodowisko w Drużkiwce, gdzie miał być magazyn pomocy humanitarnej

🎥TMC pic.twitter.com/NyUQDVFdR7

— Biełsat (@Bielsat_pl) January 3, 2023

Following this attack on the civilian target, Russia’s Ministry of Defence claimed that it had intended to destroy “more HIMARS rocket launchers” in striking at the position where the German journalist happened to be.

Stritzel dubbed the claim “ridiculous propaganda”, adding in a tweet: “I’ve been at the scene before Ukrainian authorities cleaned it up, there was nothing close to a military facility or weapon systems there.”

Pro-Russian Nazi claims that Russian strikes destroyed “2 HIMARS and 4 Vampire” MLRS systems.

It’s ridiculous propaganda of course; I’ve been at the scene before Ukrainian authorities cleaned it up, there was nothing close to a military facility or weapon systems there. pic.twitter.com/EWsxbE5aoy

— Björn Stritzel (@bjoernstritzel) January 3, 2023

In actual fact, as shown by visuals circulated on Tuesday morning, a humanitarian aid centre had been established in the ice rink well before it was targetted. Video footage showing the inside of the building showed hundreds of bottles of water stored therein.

But Russian propaganda was to portray the event in a way much more favourable towards its own image. Hence Russia’s defence ministry said it had targeted “an equipment depot” near the Druzhkivka railway station. The ministry also claimed it destroyed two HIMARS, four Czech RM-70 Vampir rocket launchers, over 800 rocket launcher shells, six vehicles and up to 120 Ukrainian soldiers. Earlier, the ministry had been claiming that the ice rink was a shelter for Ukrainian soldiers. Yet no proof to support those claims was provided.

Regarding his own condition, Stritzel, fortunately, wrote that he was “fine, just a cut on the forehead most likely by glass splinter.”

Thanks for all the messages, I am fine, just a cut on the forehead most likely by glass splinter.

Was having dinner when the blast happened (not quite sure about the ordnance, haven’t found any debris yet). https://t.co/zk9RRVMkGg

— Björn Stritzel (@bjoernstritzel) January 2, 2023

The Altair Ice Rink had been home to its club ever since 2014. This is the third HQ already that the Donetsk club lost at the hands of the Russian invaders.