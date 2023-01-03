Some 220,000 chickens to be culled in Czech farm as a result of bird flu outbreak

Czech authorities are preparing to cull up to 220,000 hens on a poultry farm in the west of the country after bird flu had been discovered there last week, in the biggest outbreak to date.

Bird flu was reported last Friday at the farm located 150 km (90 miles) west from Prague, which houses up to 750,000 chickens, after an increase in deaths at one of three halls there.

The Czech Republic’s State Veterinary Administration (SVS) said on Tuesday that checks revealed the infection taking place in only one of the halls, so fortunately the majority of the flock could be spared.

“The whole [population of the] hall will have to be culled,” said Petr Majer, SVS spokesman.

The infections come as many countries have been trying to limit the spread. Since November, Czech authorities have required poultry farms to keep flocks indoors.

On Tuesday, another case of bird flu was reported at a farm 68 km south of Prague, where 12,000 chickens and 1,000 turkeys will have to be culled, CTK news agency reported.

Bird flu is adding pressure to already high food prices while triggering trade restrictions from countries importing poultry.

A record number of chickens, turkeys and other birds have died in outbreaks in the United States and Europe, and the virus is spreading in South America, Africa, and Asia.

The virus can be transmitted to humans in contact with poultry, but experts say that the health risk to humans is low.